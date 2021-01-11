Cashaa (CAS) Market Capitalization Hits $11.52 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and $395,408.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.22 or 0.04166985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00334123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars.

