CasinoCoin (CSC) Market Cap Reaches $5.61 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CasinoCoin has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $5,767.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,853 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,833 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

