Castle 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market cap of $6,828.80 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,607,139 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

