Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Up 32.3%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s stock price shot up 32.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.26. 294,632,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 191,721,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $619,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

