Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $360.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,079.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,741 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

