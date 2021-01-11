Catex Token Achieves Market Cap of $280,115.25 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $280,115.25 and $1,921.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00335023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.25 or 0.03903091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.