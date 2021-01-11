Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.43 Million

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce $151.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $149.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $594.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.80 million to $596.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $607.57 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $613.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 203.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $34.92 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

