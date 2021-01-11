CBDAO Tops One Day Volume of $37,510.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $47,290.75 and $37,510.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061295 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,910.55 or 0.87444058 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

CBDAO Token Trading

CBDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.