CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) versus AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Financial Analysis

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

25.6% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.66 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.61

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 126.92%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

