CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.28 million and $446,669.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.