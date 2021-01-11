Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Celanese by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CE opened at $136.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $140.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

