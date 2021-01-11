Celo Price Hits $1.91 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00005553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $237.21 million and $10.76 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00111548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00260853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00062518 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.39 or 0.86760122 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

