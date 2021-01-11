Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.95. Celsion shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Celsion alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.