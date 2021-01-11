Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Up 8.8%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.49. 2,413,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,920,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 52.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

