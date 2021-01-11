Centaur 1-Day Volume Reaches $187,609.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Centaur has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $632,666.20 and approximately $187,609.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00064742 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,754.52 or 0.86830262 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.