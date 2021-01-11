CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.00

CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 524679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.08 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

