Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 981.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Cerner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 170,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.