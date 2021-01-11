CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.17 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One CertiK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,788,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,275,853 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.