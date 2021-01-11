CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CEVA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CEVA’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,091.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CEVA by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

