CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.56

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 2490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 598,668 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 210,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CEVA by 899.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

