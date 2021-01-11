Chainlink (LINK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $5.77 billion and approximately $3.36 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013733 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

