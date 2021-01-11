ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,578,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,092 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,386,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $17.79 on Monday. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

