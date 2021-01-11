ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 101,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,940. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

