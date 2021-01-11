Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 241,158 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 817,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 297,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $550.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

