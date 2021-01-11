Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.32

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 69143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,681,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

