Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $380.38. The stock had a trading volume of 126,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,800. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.