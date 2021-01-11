Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $14.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $74.60. 987,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,186,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.