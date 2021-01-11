Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. 621,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

