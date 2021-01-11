Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,592 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 217,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

