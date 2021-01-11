Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.29. 14,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,180. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

