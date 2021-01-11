Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 84.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $350.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

