Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 226 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $41.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,141.29. 76,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,148.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

