Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.42. 17,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

