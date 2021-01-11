Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 32,920 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 72,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.17. 281,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,887,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

