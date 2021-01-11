Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 425.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.78, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

