Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.43. 79,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $341.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.20 and a 200 day moving average of $320.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

