Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,840 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462,607 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Chevron stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 334,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,000. The company has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $117.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.