Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 269.46% from the company’s current price.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.06. 67,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 31.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 33.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

