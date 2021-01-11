Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $312,087.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,200,723.05. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,915 shares of company stock worth $4,915,703. Insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.