Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSSE shares. National Securities lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,200,723.05. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $312,087.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,703 over the last ninety days. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

