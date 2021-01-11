Chiliz 24-Hour Volume Tops $41.04 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $97.68 million and approximately $41.04 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061295 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,910.55 or 0.87444058 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com

The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

