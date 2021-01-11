Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chimerix traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 58046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 25.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

