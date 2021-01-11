China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Trading 2.5% Higher

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.90. 540,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 373,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $212.88 million, a P/E ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

