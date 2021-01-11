China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Up 24.3%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was up 24.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 15,386,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 4,024,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.41.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.75% and a negative return on equity of 240.91%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of China Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

