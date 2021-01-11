China Southern Airlines (ZNH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/9/2021 – China Southern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

1/8/2021 – China Southern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

12/31/2020 – China Southern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

12/29/2020 – China Southern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2020 – China Southern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2020 – China Southern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2020 – China Southern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

ZNH traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.93. 1,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Get China Southern Airlines Company Limited alerts:

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.