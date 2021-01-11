China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.49. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 51,331 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.