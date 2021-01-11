Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

CD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CD opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

