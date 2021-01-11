Chromia Price Hits $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062079 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,811.32 or 0.86043956 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

