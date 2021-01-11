Chronologic (DAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $79,114.99

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $79,114.99 and $495.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

