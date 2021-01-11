Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 6.7% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.42.

Shares of CB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,500. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

